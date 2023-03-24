Gloria Marzelle (Harrison) Haynes, 82, of Magnolia, formerly of Springhill, LA passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Gloria was born April 25, 1940 in the Spring Branch community to the late Thomas Jackson Harrison and Nora Irene (King) Harrison. She was a member of Bethel Church, a master gardener, loved working in her yard, and could play the piano by ear.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sammy Joe Haynes; and her siblings, Kenneth Harrison, Hulen “Boots” Harrison, Rand Harrison, and two infant brothers.
She is survived by her children, Jan Hutcheson (Rick) of Magnolia; Loretta Rodriguez (Luis) of Hendersonville, NC, Paula Phillips (Marty) of Decatur, MS, Jason Haynes of Fayetteville, GA; grandchildren, Caleb Hutcheson of Tulsa, OK. Joel Hutcheson of Magnolia, and Jennifer Gay, Jonathon Rodriguez and Claire Dubois, Nicholas Rodriguez (Rachel) all of Hendersonville, NC, Hunter Phillips and fiancé Liza Wall, Jesse Phillips, all of Decatur, MS; a great-grandson, Milo Gay of Decatur; a sister, Martha Powell of Walker, LA; and three sisters-in-law, Bobbie Harrison of Springhill, LA, Minnie Morgan of Magnolia and Deva Nell Kilpatrick of Shongaloo; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Troquille officiating.
Burial will follow at Western Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Leadership Training International, 2395 Tallgrass Circle, Bossier City, Louisiana 71111.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Phillips, Hunter Phillips, Joel Hutcheson, Caleb Hutcheson, Harper Baucum and Jim McWilliams.