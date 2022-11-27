Sarah Wooley Souter, 75, of Magnolia passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Sarah was born on November 30, 1946 in Magnolia to the late Eli Thomas and Cleo (Rogers) Wooley. She was a member of Greer's Chapel United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Stewpot, Southern Christian Mission, and the Wesley Foundation at SAU. She lived for her grandkids and loved being present for all their activities.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Peggy Wooley; father and mother-in-law, I.W. and Prebble Souter.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James P. Souter of Magnolia; son, Steven (Kelli) Souter of Magnolia; daughter, Megan (Brian) Souter of Bend, OR; grandchildren, Drake (Kimberly) Souter of Magnolia, Clara Beth Souter of Magnolia, and Cleo Souter of Bend; sister-in-law, Emma Jean Smithwick of Waldo; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Greer's Chapel United Methodist Church with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Rushing officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Wooley, Tim Wooley, Justin Wooley, Cody Wooley, Drake Souter and Brian Souter.
Memorials may be made to Greer's Chapel UMC, 880 Columbia Road 47, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Home for Healing, 4300 W. Markham, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.