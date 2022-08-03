Earnest Lee Baker, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence.
Earnest, better known as “Baker Flat,” was born on May 1, 1953 to Gertha French and Henry Lee Baker in Magnolia.
In 1973, he married Rosetta Wright Blackmon. To this union three children were born.
Cherished memories will remain with his children, Oliver Baker of Dallas, Sandra Baker and Freddie Baker, both of Magnolia, Sandra Baker of TEXarkana, and Terry Leaks of Magnolia; brothers, Claudzell Porshia and Curtis Boyd, both of Magnolia, and Harvey Lee Baker of Dayton, OH; sisters, Estherine Baker, Earnestine Baker, Florajean Baker and Robbie Baker, all of Los Angeles; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a special cousin that was more like a brother, Charles French of Magnolia.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at New Bethel/St. John Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.