On September 20, 1942, Betty Louise Griffin Buffington was born to the late Pennington John Griffin Sr. and Sueannie Burns Griffin. She was a joy and an additional blessing to her parents along with her siblings. On Sunday, March 19, 2023, God opened the gates of Heaven and welcomed Betty to come rest with Him in eternity.
Betty accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at a young age at Free Hope AME Church—and continued to exemplify this acceptance throughout her life’s journey as a woman of God, devout Christian, and servant of the Lord. She remained a faithful member after the merger of two churches presently known as Unity AME Church.
Betty worked in various capacities at church which included: YPD director, Missionary president, trustee, steward pro temp, choir director, and treasurer/finance. She also had a divine gift of singing. When Betty sang, souls were stirred, hearts were warmed, and the good news of God’s love was spread to everyone who was privileged to hear her go forth in this ministry.
She received her formal education at Free Hope School and Old Columbia High School, both located in Magnolia, Arkansas. Betty’s work history was inclusive of a diverse base of employers. Two notable employers were Town House Motel and SWADCC.
Betty fell in love and married the love of her life, David Buffington, in 1959. To this union, three children were born: Edna, Charlotte, and Felicia. She later was able to share love and solid companionship with Tullis Harrell. With their union, a beautiful, blended family emerged, and Betty gained her bonus babies: Patricia, Dorothy, Ellen, and Rose Mary.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Pennington John Griffin Sr., and Sueannie Burns Griffin; siblings, Earnest Griffin, Martha Ann Colvin, Lizzie B. McKinney, Irene Cooper, Johnnie B. Griffin, Bernice Walter, Ernestine Banks, Jeanette Lawrence, and Pennington John Griffin Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Edna (DeWayne) Hughes of Dallas; Charlotte (James) Davis and Felicia Buffington, both of Magnolia; bonus children, Patricia A. Harrel, Dorothy F. Hoskins and Ellen Bell, all of Kansas City, MO; and Rose Mary Cooper of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Kasondra Graham and Labreshia Hughes of Dallas; Shavanti (Walter) Morris and Scharlicia Sargent of Magnolia; and Kamron Woods-Davis and Shaunta Miller of Little Rock; great-grandchildren, Kenzel Bookman, Makenzie Reese, Makayla Graham, Kyla Miller, Chloe Miller, Casyn Miller, Devonte Dennis, Korecco Sargent, Kaleyah Sargent, Inari Morris, Jacorian Taylor, Serenity Walker, and Jayda Walker; great-great grandchild, Ryan Slaton; brother, Charles Griffin of Dallas; sister, Ann Manning of Milwaukee, WI; brother-in-law, Paul Lawrence of El Dorado; godson, Oshae Minor; special friends, Vivian Henderson, Gladys Ross and Paul Ross; and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday, March 24 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Unity A.M.E. Church in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Freehope Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Arthur L. Coulter will be the pastor and officiant. Presiding Elder Kent Broughton will be the eulogist.
A final viewing will be held before services begin. Please govern yourselves accordingly.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.