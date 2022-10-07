John McMahen, 82, of Camden, formerly of Magnolia and El Dorado, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
John was born on September 6, 1940 in Magnolia to the late Wade A. and Roberta (Warren) McMahen. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1957 to 1961 and in 1966 enlisted in the United States Army and served until 1969. He had a love of animals, especially dogs and horses. He was a service technician and worked throughout Arkansas for Bell Telephone and AT&T.
John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, George and Ellen McMahen and John Augustus and Bobye Jean Warren.
He is survived by his sister, Lynne Rowland and husband Jerry; nephews, Todd Pace and Tim Pace and wife Margaret and their families, all of Camden, and a host of cousins.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Magnolia City Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local humane society of donor’s choice.
