Dr. Rev. Charlie Lee Tyson was born on August 24, 1942, to the late Lottie and Charlie M. Tyson. He departed this life on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hospice of TEXarkana, surrounded by his loving family.
Dr. Tyson accepted Christ at an early age and began preaching. He had a strong desire to educate, motivate, and equip people through the word of God. He was the rock of his family.
Dr. Tyson attended school at Ellis in Stamps, and attended college at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He received his doctorate in theology. He later attended the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana in Hope. Dr. Tyson was also a military veteran.
Dr. Tyson pastored his first church, St. Paul of Lewisville. He then went on to pastor at Jones Chapel Baptist Church of Magnolia, St. John Baptist Church of Canfield, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Urbana, and Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Bluff City.
Dr. Tyson worked with the TEA Coalition, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office of Lewisville, as well as other employment. He was involved with various organizations, along with being a minister. Dr. Tyson was also a Mason and the former mayor of Buckner.
He founded and sponsored a community youth group that he named. Helping The Brothers Club (HTBC) and he also sponsored and supported many other youth organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Mack Tyson and Lottie Tyson; one daughter, Shaunna L. Tyson; three sisters, Mandy Lee Steward, Edie M. Harris,and Georgia Turner; and two brothers, Willie Walker and Hezzie Walker.
Dr. Tyson leaves to cherish memories with his loving wife, Olivia A. Tyson; three daughters, Carol Tyson of Magnolia, Eloise Tyson of Buckner, and Antoinette Tyson of Stamps; four adoptive daughters, Shamica Tyson Thomas (Billy) Neal of Macedonia, TX, Charolette Conner of Carrollton, TX, Ciera Wise of Shreveport, LA, and Amaya Collins of Buckner; two sons, Tracy Tyson of TEXarkana, and Gregory (Amy) Tyson of Denison, TX; two adoptive sons, Craig Tyson of Dermott and Amari Burks; a very special nephew, Harold Martin of Buckner; one sister, Mary Williams of Ashdown, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved him dearly.
A celebration of life service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Columbia District Auditorium (Youngblood Auditorium) in Magnolia.
Burial followed at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. G.B. Tyson Sr. was the eulogist.