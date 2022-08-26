David Learoy Wingfield, 68, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
David was born September 16, 1953 in Crossett to the late Marion Gladney “Pete” Wingfield and Virginia Ida Bell (Biggs) Wingfield. David worked as the assistant director of the Honors College at Southern Arkansas University for 20-plus years.
David is survived by a brother, Tarlton Wingfield and his wife Tina of Waldo; two nephews, Sean Wingfield and wife Amber and Tarlton H. Wingfield and wife Brittney, both of Magnolia; two nieces, Melanie Neill and husband Jeremy and Casey McClure and husband Jason, both of Waldo; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Magnolia.