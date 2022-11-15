George Wayne Upshaw, 69, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Wayne was born on April 7, 1953 to Jack and Barbara (Kennedy) Upshaw. He formerly lived in Arkadelphia in the Human Development Center before moving to the Jay Johnston Group Living Center in 1986 in Magnolia.
Wayne attended Magnolia Specialized Services where he was active in the Special Olympics and riding horses at the Equine Therapy Center. He loved vacationing and hanging out with his group home family.
He is survived by his sisters, Sandra Upshaw, Wanda Upshaw and Janie Cagle; aunts, Fannie Posey and Betty Parker; and his family at the Jay Johnston Group Living Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Eden Baptist Church Cemetery in Milo. Visitation will be 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Craig Morehead, Zack Gibbs, James DeMorrow, Ronnie Walthall, D’Andre Webster, Tyre Doss and Hayden Lindsey.
Memorial donations may be made to Magnolia Specialized Services, P.O. Box 595, Magnolia, AR 71754.