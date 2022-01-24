Neoma Robinson, 94, of Magnolia, crossed gently into the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home, with her devoted daughter at her side.
She was born on Monday, May 9, 1927, in the Friendship community of Stamps. Neoma was the daughter of the late Maceo Haymon Sr. and the late Equilla (née Jenkins) Haymon.
Neoma and her siblings learned hard work before ever leaving home, toiling in the cotton fields, picking cotton and getting into "good trouble" together. Neoma met and married John L Curry, and moved with him to a work farm in McNeil. To this union, one child, Lowoan, was born. John and Neoma divorced when Lowoan was very young, and Neoma moved the two of them to Magnolia. She later married J.T. Robinson and with him made a home until his passing.
Her highly organized, classy and skillful nature served her well, both professionally and privately. She worked as a bookkeeper for Marks Funeral Home for many years before becoming a sales associate with West Department Stores until its closing. She later worked as an associate for Gibson’s Stores until she retired. Energetic and creative, she was a self- taught seamstress, upholsterer, and piano teacher. She was a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in McNeil and even served as pianist at her beloved Bethany for many years prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, John L. Curry, and J.T. Robinson; her granddaughter, Sharon D. Sparks; one brother, Elder Mack Haymon; and five sisters, Theresa Jackson, Florence Heads, Naomi Boyd, Lauris Lawan Haymon, and Ruth Loretta Jackson-Collins.
She is survived by her devoted and loving daughter, Lowoan Brandon; great-grandson, Reginald Mitchell III; great-granddaughter, Lauryn Byrd; five brothers, Elder Nathan (Mae) Haymon, Edwin (MaeOtis) Haymon, Ronald Haymon, Maceo (Evelyn) Haymon, Reuben (Deborah) Johnson; three sisters, Marie Okain, Alice Faye Norfolk, Gwendolyn (Armando) Flores, and a great host of other relatives and friends.
Mother Robinson was laid to rest on Monday, January 24, 2022, after an intimate graveside service at Friendship Cemetery, Columbia Road 1, Stamps, AR. The family thanks everyone for their kind thoughts and consideration during this time.