Christopher Charles “Cave Man” Johnson, the son of Betty Jean Porter and Jessie Thomas, was born August 3, 1970 in Lewisville. He gained his wings on October 4, 2021.
Chris accepted Christ at an early age. He fellowshipped with Mount Olive Baptist Church of Buckner under the leadership of Reverend Fred Jackson Sr. Chris was a graduate of Stamps High School. He worked 11 plus years for Southern Aluminum.
He enjoyed fixing cars. Although he never obtained a mechanic license, he was a self-taught mechanic. He also enjoyed hanging out, playing cards, and dominoes. Not to mention joking and loud trash talking. Chris never met a stranger, and he knew too many people to name or count. He left many memories for us to hold near and dear to our hearts. Chris will truly be missed.
Chris was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Charles Johnson Jr.; grandparents, Betty Sue, and Leon Johnson Sr., and Linnie and Osborn Thomas Sr.; aunts, Barbara Ann, Bulah, Willie Mae and Suzanna; uncles, Robert James, Stevie, Leroy Sr. Osborn Jr., and Freddie; brother-in-law, George (Pee-Wee) Howell; and father-in-law, George Howell.
Chris leaves to cherish his memories with his wife, Lisa; mother, Betty Jean (Bobby Sr.) Porter; father, Jessie (J.C) Thomas; children, Nyquosha, LaQuadric, Li’Kore and Jordan; brothers, Anthony (Heidi), and Bobby Jr. (Lisa); sisters, LuRhonad (Max), LaNeka (Trez), and Keilani; mother-in-law, Rose Lee; Aunts, Brenda, Annette (Marcus), Teresa, Lisa (Keith) Tammy, and Latonya (Leslie); Uncles, Tony (Faye), Charles, Lee (Sandra), Leon Jr. (Carolyn), Roosevelt (Cheryl), and Charles (Margaret); 11 grandchildren; and one unborn granddaughter; special aunt, Deborah Gilbert Sharper; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Celebration of life services will be held at noon Sunday, October 17 at the Lafayette County Football Field (Keith Stadium) in Stamps. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
