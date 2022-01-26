Mary Frances (Henry) Fomby, 81, of McNeil passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at The Springs in Magnolia.
She was born July 9, 1940, in Harrison, Arkansas. She retired from Columbia Sewing Company, was a member of Milner Victory Baptist Church in McNeil, and enjoyed gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joy Wesley Henry and Martha Jewel (Brasher) Henry; and her husband, Robert Warren Fomby.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathy Snider and her husband Jesse; granddaughter, Jennifer Pennington and husband Derrick; great-grandson, Andrew Story; and a sister, Glenda Moses, all of McNeil. She is also survived by her special neighbors, Don and Jan Franks, Bill and Fran Givens, and Jerry and Patti Reich.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Danny Bullock officiating.
The family thanks Tammy Taylor at The Springs of Magnolia, and Megan Smith and Athena Jackson with Encompass Hospice, for all the care and comfort given to Mary and our family.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.