Lavell “Brother Love” McDaniel was born December 31, 1962, along with a twin sister, Avenell Richard, to the late Ezra and Lula McDaniel in Village.
Lavell departed the earthly world May 12, 2021.
Lavell joined Damascus Baptist Church at an early age. He was employed with ConAgra for several years. Lavell was a loving son, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend that was full of life. Lavell’s 58 years of life on earth gave new meaning to living without limits –- living a blessed life.
Lavell was preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Sheila Kay McDaniel and Gloria Paschal.
Lavell leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Zerlean McDaniel; three brothers, Freddie McDaniel, Terry (Eula) McDaniel, and Eddie Lee (Jean) McDaniel, all of Village; three sisters, Barbara McDaniel, Avenell Richard Jackie Jones; one uncle, L.S. McDaniel of Muskegon, MI; one aunt, Florine McDaniel-Sargent of Muskegon, MI; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Damascus Baptist Church in Village under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The eulogist will be Rev. Ernest Moore.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
