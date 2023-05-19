Lonnie Brooks Jr., affectionately known as “Lil-C,” 39, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Stephens.
On May 22, 1983, Lonnie Brooks Jr. was born in Kankakee, IL to Mary Carter and the late Lonnie Brooks Sr. He was married to Donna (Willis) Brooks and to this union, they were blessed with five children.
Lonnie was indeed a family man. There was not a day that passed where he did not check on his mother and grandmother. He loved his wife and children. Anytime you saw Lonnie, his children were always with him. Lonnie also had a love and passion for dogs.
Lonnie leaves his cherished memories with his wife, Donna Willis Brooks; children, Dontavious, Tyrese, Jeremiah, Alona and Arianna, all of Magnolia; his mother, Mary Carter; grandmother, Georgia Mae Carter, both of Stephens; siblings, Angela Jones (Roy), of Atlanta, GA, and Latoya Brooks, Quincy Green (Della), and Lonnie "Rooster" Brooks, all of Dallas; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Celebration of Life services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Stephens Baptist Church in Stephens with burial to follow at Macedonia Cemetery in McNeil.
Rev. Hope will be the pastor and officiant. Rev. Roy Jones Jr. will be the eulogist.