Robbie T. Boone, 69, of El Dorado passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 5, 2022 @ 9:04 am
Robbie T. Boone, 69, of El Dorado passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.