Edwin Leon Stokes, 87, of Waldo passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at Summit Health and Rehabilitation in Taylor.
He was born December 11, 1935 in Imboden, Arkansas to the late Robert Jewel Stokes and Ethel L. (Brown) Stokes. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of First Baptist Church in Waldo, rkansas. Edwin was a barber and an Arkansas State Trooper.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert Stokes.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Sue (Baird) Stokes of Waldo; a daughter, Tammy Gurley and husband Terry of Greenbrier; grandchildren, Heather Kane and husband Michael of Conway, and Cade Gurley and wife Samantha of Fayetteville; and a great-granddaughter, Autumn Kane of Conway.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Beech Creek Cemetery with Bro. David Watkins officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.