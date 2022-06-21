Alma Rankin Jun 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alma Rankin, 68, of Taylor passed away at her home Thursday, June 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Runoff election for Columbia County Assessor 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. today Updated 10 hrs ago Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Treasure Hunt: Noon Tuesday Clue 4 hrs ago Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, June 21, 2022: U.S. 82 widening phase complete 6 hrs ago High bond continues for suspect in child battery, business burglary 11 hrs ago Commercial Metals reports $2.5 billion in sales during quarter 11 hrs ago Retired Deltic Timber chair Robert Nolan passes away 11 hrs ago Temperature may hit 100 degrees in South Arkansas 11 hrs ago TXKToday : Lawmen ID Lake Wright Patman drowning victim 11 hrs ago Only one Arkansas Powerball ticket wins $200 14 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 14 hrs ago State's unemployment rate unchanged 15 hrs ago MonticelloLive.com : Burkes opens Monticello store 16 hrs ago Poll: Salt required for a watermelon feast 19 hrs ago Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Treasure Hunt: 6 p.m. Monday Clue 22 hrs ago Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, June 20, 2022: The next 12 months Updated Jun 20, 2022 State lists pardon/commutation recommendations Jun 20, 2022 AAA releases 2022-2024 football, basketball conferences -- Magnolia basketball moving to 4A-7 Updated 14 hrs ago TXKToday.com : Apparent drowning at Lake Wright Patman Jun 20, 2022 Tuesday is the first day of summer Jun 20, 2022 VA Regional Office announces virtual claims clinic Jun 20, 2022 Online Poll Of these things, which are you most likely to do on the Fourth of July? You voted: Eat watermelon. Explode fireworks. Go on vacation. Have a party or picnic. Listen to patriotic music. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTwo new troopers receive South Arkansas assignmentsEbony Mitchell wins 2022 Miss Arkansas crownRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesWaldo man held for 12 counts of rape, 12 counts of computer exploitation of a childLawmen list second and third deaths, 11 injuries from last week's 20-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30Juneteenth an official federal holiday, starting MondaySouth Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, June 14James JohnsonBetty Katherine (Greene) JamesonArkansas has $100,000 Powerball winner Images Videos