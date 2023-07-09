Derrick Lamont "D.J." Berry, 17, of Magnolia, passed away early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023 from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Magnolia.
Funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Updated: July 9, 2023 @ 7:23 pm
