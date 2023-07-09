Berry

Funeral arrangements are pending for Derrick Lamont "D.J." Berry.

Derrick Lamont "D.J." Berry, 17, of Magnolia, passed away early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023 from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Magnolia.

Funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
4
0

Recommended for you