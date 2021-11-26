Mrs. Marie Talley was born on November 4, 1937, to Floyd McKinney and Ozbie Washington in Magnolia. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, she answered God’s call to enter into eternal rest.
She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Kendrick Chapel Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to Mount Tabor Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board and in any other capacity where she was needed.
On August 23, 1958, Marie married the love of her life, Kara Talley. To this union, six children were born.
By profession, Mrs. Talley was a laundress for Sno-White Cleaners for 40 years until retirement.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Kara Talley; two children, Dorris Marie McKinney and Tommy Talley; and one grandchild, J’Navia Talley.
Those left to cherish her beautiful memory are her children, Gladys M. Talley-Jones (Rick Jones Sr.), Floyd L. Talley (Stephanie Talley and daughter, Amy Thompson), Obie D. Talley (Rosie Talley), Donna S. Talley, and Frederick W. Talley; one sister, Reba Collins; three brothers, Floyd McKinney, Winfred Mixon, and Bobby Kimble; 13 grandchildren, Latosha Banks, Sironn Wyrick, Deandre Tolver, Jimmar Wyrick, Rickey Jones, Jr., Nyaisha Talley, Alissia Talley, Francesco Talley, Vonteego Talley, Fredrick Talley, Jr., Kamori Talley, Cameron Dooley and Khari Talley; 16 great grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, November 26 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow in the West Cemetery in Magnolia.
The Rev. Donnell Ford will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
