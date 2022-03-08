Cleo Cooper, 96, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Baptist Hospice House in Collierville, TN.
A visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday with graveside services at 11 a.m. at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. David Moore officiating.
Cleo was born to Don and Rosie Vinson in Marysville on December 25, 1925. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Pam Cooper White, formerly of Magnolia; plus numerous aunts and uncles.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Sibley and husband Ken of Collierville, TN; a brother, Gales Vinson of Magnolia; and a niece, Kathy Page and husband Jimmy, and sons Jimmy Don and Michael Page.
Survivors also include granddaughters, Susan Weaver and husband Stephen of McKinney, TX, and Shannon Reed and husband Kevin of Germantown, TN; grandchildren, Anna Weaver of Addison, TX, Coleman Weaver of McKinney, TX, Molly Reed, Ella Reed and Lily Cate Reed, all of Germantown, TN; granddaughter, Laura Blake and husband Jason, with great granddaughters Scarlett and Norah Blake, all of Maumelle; and a grandson, Mark White of Katy, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1300 E. University, Magnolia, AR 71753.
