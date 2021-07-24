Edwin "Ed" J. Kazanovicz, 93, of El Dorado died on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Edwin was born on June 9, 1928 to Frank and Anastasia (Pokorniki) Kazanovicz in Auburn, MA. He was a communicant of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in El Dorado. Edwin earned his bachelor degree in civil engineering from Rensselaer Polytech Institute of Troy, NY in 1953. He was a member of Phi Kappa Fraternity. Edwin served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After graduating from R.P.I. Edwin started his work career with Barker and Wheeler Consulting Engineers of Albany, NY. In 1957 he joined the American Steel and Wire division of U.S. Steel Corporation's Worcester, MA plant as superintendent of engineering and maintenance. In 1968 Ed relocated to El Dorado when U.S. Steel moved its electrical cable manufacturing facilities as the forerunner of today's Nexans/Amercable Corp. He retired from Amercable in 1992 as vice president of Engineering.
Edwin enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends during summer reunions at his home on Cape Cod in Eastham, MA. Edwin enjoyed hunting, golfing, cycling and salt water fishing off Cape Cod. He particularly enjoyed raking for quohogs (clams) with his kids at Cape Cod Bay and Eastham Clam Flats.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Shirley Marie Valva Kazanovicz; a son, David Kazanovicz; his brothers and spouses Col. Francis (Threasa) Kazanovicz buried at Washington National Cemetery, his twin brother Adolph (Theresea) Kazanovicz and Stanley (Lorraine) Kazanovicz. He was also preceded by his sisters and spouses Sophie (George) Erickson, Jean (Fred) Brierly and Helen (Joseph) Dzenowagis.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Ruby Kathleen Wallace Kazanovicz; his sons, James of Holland, MA, Edward (Tracy), Holden, MA; daughters, Anne Marie Bosma (Frank) of Douglas, MA, Joan MacPherson (Mike) of Santee, SC, Laci Knowles (Dan) of Denver, CO; his extended family, John Hudson Jr. of El Dorado, Leanne (Dr. Fred) Murphy of Magnolia, Ruby (Brent) McDiarmid of El Dorado; daughters-in-law Cindy Kazanovicz of Palm Bay, FL and Ginger Kazanovicz of El Dorado; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Young's Funeral Directors in El Dorado with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Father Edward D' Almeida officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Andrew Kazanovicz, Matthew Kazanovicz, Joshua Kazanovicz, Shaun Fallon, Hudson McDiarmid, Hayden McDiarmid, Collin McDiarmid, T.J. Hudson and Skylar Canady.
Interment will be at a later date at St John's Cemetery in Worcester, MA.
Memorials may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 440 W. Main St., El Dorado, AR. 71730.
