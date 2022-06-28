John Thomas Formby, born in Taylor, passed away June 23, 2022 in Plano, TX at age 79.
He graduated from Taylor High School in 1960 and Southern State College in 1964 before serving six years in the United States Air Force.
His career was spent in private accounting.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Maree Formby, his aunt, Florene Bradley; and his brothers, Ercell Formby; Clell Formby; and Wendell Formby.
He is survived by his wife LaRue, daughters Syralja and Stacy, granddaughter Talia and brother Trosey Formby.
John’s could hit a baseball a long way — he just missed it more than he hit it, though he didn’t care. John’s passion was hunting, which he perfected on three continents: North America, South America and Africa.