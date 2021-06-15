Helen Marie Jones Murphy of McNeil passed from this life on June 14, 2021, at the age of 91.
She was born February 20, 1930 in Bearden as the second of 12 children born to William Lee and Nancy Jane Trusty Jones. She has lived in the College Hill community of McNeil for the past 52 years. She was a homemaker and co-owner and operator of Murphy’s Furniture Repair and Refinishing with her late husband, Allen Jean Murphy. They were married 51 years and she has been widowed 16 years. She has been an active member of College Hill Baptist Church for over 50 years, serving as its song director for many of those years. She is the mother of five children.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Kathryn Marie Martin; one daughter-in-law, Wanda Waller Murphy; two sisters, Rachel Wilson, and Bertha Nell Adams; and two brothers, Leroy Jones and Bill Jones.
She is survived by one son, Randal Allen Murphy of Gurdon; three daughters, Penny Gail Calhoun (Gary) of McNeil, Beverly Dianne Bonnette (Troy) of Marshall, and Pattie Michelle Martin (Greg) of Arapahoe, CO; nine grandchildren, Dena McGowan (Shane), Pamela Labit (Mark), Lynette Murphy, Lisa Kellum (Jason), Chris Calhoun, Dewayne Waller (Aimee), Jeffrey Waller (Chastity), Hannah Hess (Kevin), and Robert Martin (Malaki); 16 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Clerry Jones (Glenda) of Camden and Mike Jones (Diane) of Conway; and four sisters, Janie Bird of Camden, Patsie Presley of Little Rock, Della Willis (William) of Camden, and Jeannie Telford (Eddie) of Little Rock.
Visitation with the family is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at College Hill Baptist Church of McNeil with Randal Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Lamartine Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Waller, Jeffrey Waller, Chris Calhoun, Robert Martin, Johnathan Butcher and Mark Labit.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.