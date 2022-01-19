Charlotte Cheatham, 80, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Charlotte was born on July 22, 1941 in Magnolia to the late Raymond F. and Helen (Parker) Pittman. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church. She was a retired teacher and taught for many years at the Magnolia Public Schools Central Elementary campus. She enjoyed playing Bunco with friends and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer “Buck” Cheatham; nephew, Joey Franks; great-nephew, Hank Bollen; and brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Betty Sue Franks.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Connie Eason of Magnolia, Clint Cheatham of Malvern, Clark Cheatham and wife Christy of Magnolia; grandchildren, Will Cheatham of Little Rock, Sydney Cheatham of New Orleans, Kendall Cheatham, Lucas Cheatham, and Cody Harrell of Magnolia, Kaylie Harrell of Morrilton; sister, Jeri Pittman Gries of Los Angeles; sister and brother-in-law Judy and Gary Bollen of Magnolia; nephews and niece Brad Bollen of Taylor, Brent Bollen of Magnolia, Benny Gries of Los Angeles, and Susan Braswell and husband David of Magnolia; and special friend, Royce Prince of Magnolia.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at the First Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dustin Wisely and Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating. Burial will be at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Cody Harrell, Lucas Cheatham, Mike Duren, James Duren, Reed Atchison and Todd Metcalf. Honorary pallbearer will be Royce Prince.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754 or the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, PO Box 1220, Magnolia, AR 71754.
