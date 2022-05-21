Billy Ed Pennington, 60, of Waldo passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
He was born, January 7, 1962, in Magnolia. He was a supervisor at Cooper Tire in Texarkana, loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and grandbabies.
Billy was preceded in death by his father Eddie C. Pennington; an infant sister, Sharon Pennington; and granddaughter, Zoie Pennington.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Becky Pennington of Waldo; two sons, Nathan Pennington and wife Heather of Willisville, Derrick Pennington and wife Jennifer of McNeil; grandchildren, Hunter Pennington and fiancé Brittany, Andrew Story, Ayden Pennington and Emmalee Pennington; a great-grandson, Asher Pennington; his mother, Laura Jane (Lindsey) Pennington; two brothers, Franklin Pennington and wife Jane of Waldo, and Calvin Pennington wife Adele of Waldo; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. with Bro. Chris Marlar and Bro. Michael Clark officiating.
Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Allison, Mike Gray, Jason Broach, Shane Cogbill, Doug Wood, and Jerett Tripplet. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Grafton, Rickey Lowe, Hunter Pennington, Andrew Story, Ayden Pennington, and Emmalee Pennington.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.