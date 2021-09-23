Novie L. Bagwell passed away, September 21, 2021 at her home in Magnolia.
Novie was born November 23, 1935 in Columbia County to late Glen and Lottie Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William R. Bagwell; a daughter, Glenda Sue Bagwell; and brothers, Harold Fred Johnson, Robbie Johnson, and Robert Johnson.
She is survived by daughters, Linda Hollensworth (Jim) of El Dorado, Rita Curtis (Dwayne) of Magnolia; and son, Jimmy Ray Bagwell (Mitzi) of Coppell, TX; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Gloria Boyd (Mike) of Magnolia and a host of nieces and nephews.
Novie enjoyed cooking many meals for her extended family and she loved to sew as well and was of the Baptist faith. She spent many hours in her yard and flower beds. Even this year she and Rita experimented with a vegetable garden. She was employed at Amfuel for many years. Grandkids and great-grandkids were always welcome. Her love of pets was always evident with a dog or two around her house and yard.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hollensworth, James Hollensworth, Zach Hutcheson, Cameron Bagwell, Greg Boyd and Coby Schmittou.
Memorials may be made to CCAPS, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia Arkansas 71754.
