Caleb Andrew Hoss, 25, of Stephens passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 in McNeil.
Caleb attended the ACTS Church in Stephens. He was in the beginning of becoming a cattle farmer and was a huge rodeo fan.
Caleb is survived by his grandparents, John and Rose Hoss of Stephens; mother, Andrea Bickerton and husband Darren of Naples, FL; daughter, Kynlee Grace Hoss of Hooks, TX; sisters, Ashlynn Van Gilder and husband Jacob of Centralia, MO and Whitney Springstun of Violet Hill; brother, Aaron Bickerton of Naples; aunt and uncle, Teryn Williams and husband Brad of DeRidder, LA; uncle, Darrell Hoss and wife Tiffany of Middleton, TN; great-grandmothers, Lawana Jones of Stephens and Allene Hoss of Taylor; and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6 at the ACTS Church in Stephens with Pastor Anthony Needham officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to ACTS Church, 949 North 1st St., Stephens, AR 71764.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
