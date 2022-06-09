Rosemary Brown, 85, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: June 9, 2022 @ 7:45 pm
