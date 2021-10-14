Dan Shelton, 75, of Magnolia, formerly of Marks, MS passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Intensive Specialty Hospital in Bossier City, LA.
He was born March 3, 1946, in New Albany, MS to the late John Daniel Shelton Sr. and Lola Maude (Daniel) Shelton. He served in the Army National Guard and was the owner and operator of Construction Services, LLC in El Dorado.
Dan was a generous anonymous donor to many charities including St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Disabled Veterans of America, Arkansas State Police, St. Joseph’s Indian School, and many other friends and families. Dan was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Dan was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, builder, traveler and pilot.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Bill Capooth and James Michael Henry.
Dan is survived by his wife of 33-plus years, Debra Anne Shelton of Magnolia; daughter, Leslie Adrianne Parker of Nacogdoches, TX; sister, Glenda Capooth of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Michael Ellis of El Dorado, Braley Ellis and Allison Holmes of Nacogdoches; great-grandchildren, Ledah Ellis and Ezrah Ellis of El Dorado; niece Joy and Joe Escue and their son Craig Escue of Jonesboro, nephew Kasey and Laura Capooth and their children, Grace Capooth, Rose Capooth, and Will Capooth all of Memphis; father and mother-in-law, James A. and Bennie Henry of Sulphur Springs, TX; sister-in-law Sherry and Ric Hatcher of Cedar Hill, TX; brother-in-law Mark and Cindy Henry of Cypress, TX; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and host of friends, and his loyal companion Pearl.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. James A. Henry officiating, Dr. Mark Henry providing the eulogy, and Braley Ellis speaking.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be his fishing buddies, Bobby Chandler, Bobby Webb, Buddy Bradley, Art Tuberville, Wes Miller and Greg Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ric Hatcher, Michael Ellis, Kenneth Knight, Craig Escue, Joe Escue and Kenneth Blackmon.
The family gives special thanks to Calvary Baptist Church, Laurie Chandler, Wes Miller, Kenneth Blackmon and George, Bobby and Jamie Chandler, Dennis, Maryanne, and Sean Wilcox, Anita and Larry McNatt, Mitzie and Jerry Walker, Johnny and Ginger Wilson and so many more for their continuous support and prayers. Thanks also to his medical team including Dr. Fred Murphy, the nurses at MRMC, Dr. Matt Barnett, Lora Stamps, RN, doctors, nurses, and staff at LTAC in Bossier City, and Aunt Faye Maness for her hospitality and love.
