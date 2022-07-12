Lee Terrell Waters Jr. of Taylor passed away July 9, 2022 at Life Touch Hospice House in El Dorado.
Mr. Waters was born December 21, 1961 in Magnolia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Terrell Waters Sr. and Geraldine Chaffin Waters and his loving sister, Jan Tutor.
Lee was a graduate of Waldo High School. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. When he was younger, he loved to ride horses. Lee was an avid dog and cat lover. He would take in any stray that came along.
Survivors include his sister, Janell Caulfield of Magnolia; nephews, Scott Reeves and wife Kobi of Magnolia, and Jesse Sweet and wife Chelsea of Taylor; niece, Ashley Chastain and husband Larry of Manila; great nephews Steven Reeves, Dawson and Dalton Sweet; great niece, Raylee Chastain; aunts, Christine Snider and husband John of Springhill, LA, Brenda Samples and husband Billy of Emerson; uncle, Thomas Butler of Magnolia; and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced through social media.
An account to help with funeral expenses has been set up at Bodcaw Bank in Magnolia under "Lee Waters Funeral Expenses.”
The family will be at the home of Scott Reeves 405 N. Cordelia for those wanting to visit.