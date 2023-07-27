Charles (Chuck, Charlie) Robert Kendrick Jr. passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at his home.
Charlie was born on June 20, 1953, to Charles Robert and Evelyn (Fess) Kendrick, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by brother, Kenny Kendrick (wife Leshia), and sisters, Debra Kendrick Writer (husband Tom); Kathy Gean (husband John); nephews Eric (wife Catherine) and James Writer (wife Nicci), Max Kendrick (wife Emily), Paul Gean (wife Karen); nieces, Brit Bentz and Kaylie Kendrick; great-nephew, Ben Writer; and great-nieces Kyndall and Sloane Kendrick, and Hannah and Ella and Olivia Writer; as well as lifelong friends Jeff Clingan, Brad Robinson, and Kim and Greg Van Nieuwenhuize.
Charlie graduated from Magnolia High School in 1971, and enrolled at Southern State College (now Southern Arkansas University), then later joined the Air Force in 1974, stationed in Fort Worth. After military service, he returned to Southern Arkansas University, and completed his bachelor of science degree in biological science in 1983. He then returned to Fort Worth and spent most of his career as director of Public Works, first in Haltom City, a short time with the City of Hurst, and later as deputy director of Public Works, Operations for the city of Southlake until his retirement.
Charlie loved his family and any and every chance to get together. He also loved to travel and had an adventurous spirit. In fact, on the first day of his last European trip this past spring, his wallet and phone were stolen, but he never complained, only posting pictures of the trip and meals and excursions through a purchased phone. He loved exotic food and wine and comfort food alike. He loved family and friends and had the hardest, tightest hugs when seeing each other after being apart. He was our champion, our friend, our cheerleader, our love. We watched Charlie battle cancer with both grace and tenacity. In his good times, he made trips, and he saw Galapagos Islands, Italy, Spain, France, Iceland, Canada and explored the Northern California wine country with friends, and made treasured memories on both coasts with family.
We are thankful for the peaceful passing and great memories of Charlie Boy, (Chuck), Charlie, Brother, Uncle, Friend. You will be missed.
A memorial burial gathering in Haynesville, LA will take place at a later date.