Andre Lamorris Dunn Jr., 27, of Dallas, TX, formerly of Waldo, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Born to loving parents Keyoshae Biddle Luster and Andre Hughey Dunn Sr. on December 4, 1993, Andre, affectionately known as “Lil Dre,” immediately filled the lives of those around him with joy.
He was a 2012 graduate of Forest Hill High School in Jackson, MS, where he was a high-ranking member – captain -- of the Junior ROTC. Andre also participated in the color guard, was an avid chess player, and he had a tremendous passion for technology and computers. He even built his own computer. Andre was employed as a supervisor at G4S/Manheim.
Andre was a loving son and he adored his family.
Andre was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers, the late Rev. Charles Hughey and the late Rev. Alvin Hicks; his maternal great-grandmother, Pauline Witt; his paternal great-grandparents, Shelley and Mary Helen Dunn, and Lindsey and Lou Ellen Hughey.
He is survived by his loving parents, Keyoshae Biddle Luster (Chris) of Duncanville, TX, and Andre Hughey Dunn Sr. (Renee) of TEXarkana; brothers, Oscar “Day-Day” Day III of Duncanville, TX, and Keiondre Johnson of Dallas, TX; sisters, Miracle Luster of Duncanville, TX and Kashara Haynes of TEXarkana; maternal grandparents, Paulette Witt of Jackson, MS, and Rayford (Benzetta) Biddle Jr. of Waldo; paternal grandparents, Clara Hicks of Waldo, Annette Hughey of Magnolia, and Helen Marshall and Troy Lee Johnson of Foreman.
Lil Dre also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends, Including his gaming brothers, Akeeno Green and Chris Especci.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at noon Sunday at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask.
