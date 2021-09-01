Dr. Irene Rowe Harris was born January 27, 1925. She died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Dr. Harris was born to the late Will Rowe and Nancy Sherman Rowe. She was the only child. On this journey of life, she received Christ Jesus at an early age. Frequently, she talked about how she and her mother walked through the woods to church and never was bitten by any snakes. She said, “The Lord took care of momma and me.”
She met the love of her life, the late Brither Harris Jr., and three children were born, the late Don Edward Harris, and Pastor Dr. Bobby Harris Sr. (Ella), and Samella Kendrick (Ira).
They were faithful members of Mt. Calm Missionary Baptist Church and brought up their children to go to church and serve God as long as they live.
Education propelled her desire to receive a high school diploma from Magnolia Colored School (Columbia High School), bachelor of science degree (AM&N College); master of science degree, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville; and a doctorate of education degree, Oklahoma State University. Her adviser, Dr. Dodson said, “Irene, you can’t graduate anymore.”
Dr. Irene never missed a day or was tardy for any classes at OSU. She earned all A’s and even received an A on her dissertation. At age 60, she received her doctorate in 1985. For many years she taught at Walker High School and the love for her students still echo today.
Her first college teaching experiences were Missouri Valley College, 1987 UA at Monticello and SAU in Magnolia. She joined the Graduate Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and loved their community involvement. She closed these chapters, but not her chapter for the Lord. Favorite prayers to pray were Lord’s Prayer, Psalms 23, 91, 121, 119:165 and Isaiah 41:10. She was still getting on her knees to pray at age 95. Diligently and untiringly, she taught her Sunday School Classes and challenged her students to dive into God’s word by giving them an arsenal of scriptures to study their lessons all week. She took thousands of flowers to the nursing homes and read scriptures to the patients. Dr. Harris served food to the homeless and in shelters in Jackson, MI. She was not afraid to witness for Jesus.
Her support of her church and Samaritan’s Purse was a blessing to her. She was a motivational speaker for the JEEEP, Inc. (4th- 12th program) and traveled to Washington, D.C., New York City, Orlando, Niagara Falls, Atlanta, Chicago and so many other cities inspiring and encouraging JEEEPERS to stay on the right track of education and you can make it, in spite of your background or single-parent. The JEEEPERS loved her.
Survivors include colossal grandchildren, Erwin Kendrick (Stephanie) Chrisanthia Kendrick, Don Edward Harris, Jr., Nancy Harris, Bobby Harris, Jr, Deneen Mallory, Ina White; great-grandchildren, Makayla Henderson, Garrett Henderson, Chanler Irene Kendrick, Sierra Annette Kendrick, Erwin Tyler Kendrick, Damien Pittman Sr., Timeka Pittman, Tylar Pittman, Brittain White( Shelly) Gabriel White, Morgan White, Shakayla Harris, Kailon Harris, Kyleigh Harris, Akeali Harris, Armoni Harris, Belle Grace Harris, London Noel Harris; great-great grandchildren Darius Pittman, Keari Pittman, Damiyana Pittman, Amaury Pittman, Dallas Pittman, Deniya Pittman, Camden Pittman, Damani Pittman, Damien Pittman Jr. Amari Aimsworth, Zion Aimsworth, Braxton Daniels; one first cousin, Dorothy Jordan; special Sunday School students, Peggy Morris, Gail Pace, Beverly Edwards, JoeAnn Carter and Janie Davis; special thanks to Baptist Health Medical Center Staff (heroes).
Dr. Irene Rowe Harris
Our Hero
Christian
Missionary
Teacher
Professor
Humanitarian
Philanthropist
Motivational Speaker
Author, “God: What a Friend” and “The Quest for Schools Where People Learn and Become: Looking at the Essential Perspectives”
Christian tract creator
Active participant of the Sunday School of Christian Education
Attended several NSCE
Blessed to receive numerous honors
Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5 NIV
“God is at the Top!” was Dr. Harris’ favorite quotation.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Pastor Dr. Bobby Harris Sr. will be the clergyman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.