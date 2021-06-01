Joy Ainsworth, 96, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Joy was born on June 8, 1924, in Village, Arkansas to the late Danny and Ethel (Hughes) Dees. She was a retired inspector for Columbia Sewing. She was a wonderful homemaker and a great cook. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and raising a small garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Dees, Sr.; and sister, Peggy Wooley.
Joy is survived by her children, Connie Ainsworth of Magnolia, Michael Ainsworth and wife Sue of Marysville, Stanley Ainsworth of Mena, and Greg Ainsworth of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Richard Blackwell and wife Debora of Magnolia, Janna Hayes and husband Wesley of Lewisville, TX, Steven Ainsworth and wife Dawn of Bryant, Natalee Ainsworth of Little Rock; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Aidan, Keegan, Paityn, Lucas and Alesia; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Dees of Texarkana; brother-in-law, Kaye Don Wooley of Calhoun; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Viewing and signing of the guest book will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Antioch East Cemetery with Dr. Greg Payne officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
The family thanks the staff at Dudneywood Assisted Living Center for their compassionate care they gave to Joy and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Antioch East Cemetery, 1070 Columbia Rd 295, Magnolia, AR 71753.
