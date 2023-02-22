Dorothy Jean Tudor, 68, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at The Springs of Magnolia.
Dorothy was born on September 20, 1954 in Stillwater, OK to the late Robert Dean and Ona Aileen (Goode) Stump. Dorothy worked at Southwestern Bell while in Oklahoma. After moving to Arkansas, she was a homemaker and the founder of The Autism Society of Southwest Arkansas. The past three years of her life, she worked as a as a security guard.
Dorothy was preceded by her parents; husband, Tony Tudor; and sisters, Anna Louise Arnold and Barbara Arnold.
She is survived by her three sons, Phillip (Alicha) Carroll of Checotah, OK, Will (Audra) Carroll of Hallsville, TX, and Patrick Carroll of Magnolia; grandchildren, Paij Snovel, Kadden Carroll, Noah Carroll, R.J. Carroll, Mara Carroll, Madison Boyd, Angel Thompson, Joe Boyd and Piper Carroll; and great-grandchild, Taitum Snovel.
Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Tony Tudor in the Hewitt Cemetery in Wilson, OK.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.