Jimmie Lou Burleson Cox, 90, of El Dorado, formerly of Waldo, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Jimmie was born October 24, 1932 in El Dorado to the late Jim Enree Burleson and Lucille Velma (Thurkill) Burleson. She retired as a computer programmer for McAlester Fuel Company where she worked for 23 years and was a member from an early age of Jackson Street Church of Christ.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucille Burleson; husband, Jessie Earl Cox; and a daughter, Teresa “Teri” Cox Glover.
She is survived by her sisters, Pam Taton of Johnsonville, TN and Joette Poole of El Dorado; granddaughter, Staci Nixon; son-in-law, Phil Glover; and good friend and pastor, Marilyn Reed of El Dorado.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Columbia Cemetery in Waldo with Pastor Marilyn Reed officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Memorial donations may be made to Southern Christian Mission, 515 West Monroe, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
