Mildreth Snell, daughter of the late Cleveland and Ethel Mae Davis, was born April 8, 1945 in Haynesville, LA. As a child, she came to Arkansas to be reared by her uncle John Beal.
She departed this life on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Mildreth was a graduate of Columbia High School. She was employed by the Magnolia Public School District for 48 years. She worked for Earle and Betty Pharr for 35 years until retirement.
She joined Free Hope A.M.E Church, currently known as Unity A.M.E. Church, in 1979. In ministry, Mildreth served as a steward, pastor's aid, choir member, and in any other capacity where she was needed. Mildreth was always willing to do whatever she was asked to in church. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star since April 7, 1982.
Mildreth was married to Jimmy Snell Jr. until death separated them in 2003.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with and doting on her treasured family. She loved to cook, shop, and go on vacations.
Mildreth was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland, and Ethel Mae Davis; husband, Jimmy Snell Jr.; sister, Doristene Davis; and her son, Lawrence Jones.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Marilyn Pugh; bonus children, Darlene Sherrod, and Derrick Sherrod; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; special friend, Mary Ann Keener; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 14 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Unity A.M.E. Church (Free Hope community) in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Free Hope Cemetery under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Arthur L. Coulter is the pastor. Rev. Michael B. Harris is the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.