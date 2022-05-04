Paula J. Miller, 63, of Waldo passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Paula was born on August 16, 1958 in Magnolia, Arkansas. She was a bus driver for the Magnolia Public Schools for many years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. Cook and Gladys Story Christie; and grandparents, Lawrence and Thelma Story and Opal Cook.
Paula is survived by her children, Ray Miller of Montgomery, TX, Raney Sprayberry of McNeil, Charles Deke Miller and wife Joann of Palmer, TX, Zeke Miller and wife Katherine Anne of TEXarkana, and Hunter Willhite of Garland, TX; siblings, Michael Pittman Crow, Debbie Cook Fields, and Don Cook and wife Penny of Magnolia; grandchildren, Kaelynn, Emilee, James, Brayden, Triston, Zaya, Everett, and Charlee; numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Bro. Don Crossland officiating. Burial will follow at the Philadelphia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brad Horn, Jason Brannan, Zach Clapp, Josh Eads, Phillip Quattlebaum and Justin Reeves.
Memorial donations may be made to Philadelphia Cemetery, 420 Columbia Rd 211, Magnolia, AR 71753.
