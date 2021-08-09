David Justin “Peeper” “Peeps” Hopkins, 38, of Emerson passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
David was born on July 13, 1983 in Shreveport, LA. He was a derrick hand for Reliance Well Service. He loved to spend time with his family and he adored his wife. He enjoyed his time fishing and driving fast cars, especially his Ford Mustang.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Glenn Hopkins; stepmother, Patsy Ellis Hopkins; grandmother, Mary Shivley; brother-in-law, Andy Rowe; cousin, Amber Michelle Richardson; special friend, Imo Gene Yates; and friend, Dustin Crumpler.
David is survived by his wife, April Rene Hopkins of Emerson; father, Marvin Kenneth Hopkins of Gray, TX, mother, Sherry Mitchell Hopkins of Rodessa, LA; brother, Gregory Shane Hopkins of Vivian, LA; sister, Rebecca Rene Lawrence of Vivian, LA; father-in-law, Ricky “Pop” and Angelia “Mama” Rowe of Emerson; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Western Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Dodson, James Massey, Jason Taylor, Julie Taylor, Jason Savoie, Jason Mitchell, James Mitchell, Greg Hopkins, Cody Barlish, James Douglas Lawrence, Shane Nipper and David Richardson.
Memorial donations may be made to The Call, a non-profit organization that mobilizes local churches to serve local children and youth placed in foster care, P.O. Box 1188, Magnolia, AR 71754.
