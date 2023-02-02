Travis Vann, 94, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation in Taylor.
Travis was born on April 4, 1928 in McNab to the late Claud and Dola (Stevens) Vann. He was trained in New York City and Canada for his trade as a pattern maker and designer in the clothing industry. He worked almost 40 years for W. Shanhouse & Sons and then later plied his trade in Tennessee and Louisiana.
Travis was one of nine children and grew up from childhood working, retiring at age 70.
Travis was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, skiing and boating. He was equally talented in farming and gardening and delighted in sharing his produce with friends and neighbors.
Travis became a believer in Jesus Christ after meeting Ruth Ellen Boswell. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Magnolia and served in BMA and Southern Baptist Churches in the aforementioned states as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He is remembered by many for his ability to quote entire chapters of the Bible by memory.
Travis was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a Master Mason in good standing at Mount Moriah Lodge, McNeil Lodge, Gethsemane Knights Templar of El Dorado, Zedekiah Council, Royal Arch in El Dorado, and served past Worshipful Master of the Blue Lodge. He was also a member of the American Legion, Arbor Day Foundation, and NRA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Ruth Ellen (Boswell) Vann; son, Kenneth Darrell Vann; siblings, Imogene Wiley, Jo Edd Vann, Kenneth Vann, Claude Emmet Vann, Marjorie Vann, Donald Vann, Sonya Lancaster, and their spouses; two nephews; and one niece.
Travis is survived by his daughter, Treesa Vann Stuart and husband R.G. of Taylor; grandchildren, Joshua Vann Stuart and wife Laura of Cabot and Caleb Stuart and wife Iris of Hoover, AL; great-grandchildren, Rose Stuart, Josh Cameron, Chloe Stuart, and Jaxon Stuart; brother, Larry Quinton Vann and wife Maureen of Dallas; nephews and nieces, Micki Herod, Edmund Y. Herod, Vicki Peters, Paula Billings, John Vann, Kenny Wilhoite, Elaine Blackwell, Mike Harkrider, and spouses.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the First Baptist Church Chapel with Bro. Lloyd Whitman, Roger Dunlap, and Bro. Dustin Wisely officiating. A private family burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Hope with Bro. R.G. Stuart officiating.
Pallbearers will be John Vann, Kenny Wilhoite, Jonathan Vann, Russell Blackwell and Fred Peters.
The family requests memorial donations be made to The Gideons, P.O. Box 945, Magnolia, AR 71754-0945.