Teresa Ledbetter, a beacon of love and laughter, was born on February 2, 1949 in Magnolia. She passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Waldo.
The world is a little less bright without her, but her memory will continue to inspire and comfort those who were fortunate enough to know her.
She was born to the late Lannie B. and Edna (Frazier) Thurman and was one of six siblings.
Her parents and three sisters, Lanita Thurman, Nina Fay Norwood and Linda Sue Taylor preceded her in death.
She leaves behind her loving son, Sean Ledbetter of Waldo; her devoted daughter, Penny Smead, and son-in-love Johnny of Nashville. She was a beloved grandmother to LaNeah King of Waldo, Cierria LeBlanc of Prescott, and Bryson LeBlanc of Delaware, AR, and a cherished granddaughter-in-love, Calee LeBlanc of Delaware, AR. She is also survived by her brother, Ellis Thurman of Waldo; sister, Ona Johnson of Freeport, TX; and a host of great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.
Teresa was a retired "domestic engineer," a term she used with pride to describe her role as a homemaker. She poured her heart into creating a warm and welcoming home for her family, who were the center of her universe. Her love extended beyond her human family to her "fur" babies, as she was an avid animal lover. Her home was often a haven for stray and needy animals, and her compassion knew no bounds.
A celebration of life service for Teresa will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Unity Church in Magnolia with Pastor Travis McKamie officiating. This service will be a time to remember and celebrate the remarkable woman that Teresa was, and the indelible impact she had on those she loved. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Memorial donations for those wishing to honor Teresa's memory may consider a donation to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754, or to local area Shriners Hospitals for Children. These organizations reflect Teresa's lifelong commitment to caring for animals and children, and contributions in her name will help to continue her legacy of love and kindness.