Betty Joyce Aubrey was born May 16, 1939 to the late Joe Aubrey and Louisa Lindsey Aubrey. She departed this life to a place she called home.
She attended school in Magnolia. From there she moved to Dallas, where she began a career with the City of Dallas. Betty gained many hearts all over the city of Dallas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a Godly woman and always a giver, she always loved to cook and make homemade ice cream.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, three sisters, four brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Bruce Aubrey; five daughters, Cora (Johnnie) Franks, Catherine Wilburn, Johnny Williams, Annette Williams and Mary (Dwight) Edwards, all of Dallas; two brothers, Pastor Freddy (Eva) Aubrey of Dallas and Willie Sam Aubrey of Springhill, LA.; two sisters, Martha (Theodore) Ward of Dallas and Lillie Gibson of Bussey; 22 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Special thanks to her sister in Christ, Evelyn Kimble.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Evergreen Memorial Peggy Jo Mayse Chapel, 6449 University Hills Boulevard, Dallas.
Betty Joyce will be laid to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery, Emerson, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.