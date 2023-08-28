Melissa Renee Henderson, 63, of Magnolia passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 in Little Rock.
She was born to John and Carla Willey Henderson on March 12, 1960 in Prescott. Her father preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother; brother, David Shayne Henderson; sister, Sherry Harvey; aunt, Margaret West; special uncle, Dan Henderson; special friend, Shari Inscore; and many special nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday August 30, 2023 at Liberty Cemetery in Prescott, Arkansas with Bro. Neal Ridling officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brazzel/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, 1196 U.S. 371 W Prescott, Arkansas 71857.
