Maude Eva Crumpler, 97, of San Francisco passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Born on May 7, 1924 in Magnolia to Mary (Stovall) and George McCullough, she was the seventh of 10 daughters. She was the cornerstone of her family; devoted, kind, full of life and humor, a sweet soul with a hearty laugh who will be terribly missed.
Maude grew up in Magnolia and was educated in the Magnolia Public Schools. At 22 years old, she married Mr. Julius Crumpler Sr. on August 26, 1946 in Mount Holly. Through their union were born four children: Julius Jr., Joanne, Cordell and Joyce, whom she lovingly raised. In the early 1950’s Maude moved with her husband to Northern California. They settled in the Fillmore District of San Francisco prior to purchasing the family home in the Visitacion Valley area of San Francisco.
In 1973 the Lord blessed Maude with one granddaughter, Consuela, whom she raised as her daughter. In spite of three of her children being born with developmental disabilities, Maude continued to pour her heart and soul into making certain all her children were happy, healthy and surrounded with love, and were exposed to experiences she was not able to have as a young person growing up in Arkansas.
Early in life as a young child, Maude gave her life to Christ. Her family and faith were very important to her. She attended Macedonia Baptist Church in Arkansas. When she moved to Visitacion Valley she became an active member of Rose Olivet Baptist Church, which later merged with Concord Missionary Baptist Church to form Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. She served her church as a Sunday School teacher, a choir member, usher and was a member of several women’s auxiliaries including the Mother Board and the Mission Board.
Maude’s service to others extended well beyond the walls of the church. Her daily work included caring for families in her community. When she retired in 2001, she left a lasting impression on those she cared for and had a tremendous impact on the many young children that visited her home. Maude was consistent in her dedication to helping others, and often volunteered with various organizations across the San Francisco Bay Area. With her warm spirit and a smile on her face, she often could be found nurturing those who needed a word of encouragement.
Maude loved to cook, and in her formative years found pleasure in traveling to Patterson’s Pass to pick her own vegetables to fire up her culinary skills in the kitchen. More than anything, she adored her grandchildren Nokomis and Akiyo, and enjoyed spending time with them playing games and singing songs. When she wasn’t playing with and entertaining her grandkids, she was watching her favorite soap operas, television shows, and talking to her family on the telephone. One of Maude’s weaknesses was sweets. She really loved all cakes, pies, candy, and her favorite Black Walnut Ice Cream.
Lovingly called Momma or Grammies by her children/grandchildren and extended family, Momma Crumpler by her church family, Maudeva by siblings, and Aunt Maude by her nieces and nephews, Maude was an overwhelmingly kind and gentle spirit, who despite all of the adversity, hardship and later mild health challenges, she rarely complained. She was blessed and highly favored!
Maude was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Sr.; her daughter, Joanne; and sisters Christine Adair, Trudell Dove, Irene Russ, Georgia Raspberry, Velma Turner, Murzene Anderson, Bernice Benjamin and Elvesta Campbell.
She leaves behind to mourn her loss children Julius Jr., Cordell, Joyce and Consuela (Kenya); and two great-grandchildren, Nokomis and Akiyo; sister Thelma Green and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday July 6, 2021 at Macedonia Cemetery in Magnolia. The Rev. Wilfred Cross will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
