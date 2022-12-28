Katie Brown was born on March 20, 1937 in Waldo to the late Boy Akins and Lucille Johnson. Our Heavenly Father called her to rest on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in her loving home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was married to the late Lee Van Brown for 63 years until the Lord called him home. To this union, two sons were born, Lee and Terry.
Katie was employed at Southern Arkansas University for a few years; and ultimately became a devoted, full-time worker for her family by being a loving and caring housewife. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking (“Katie Burger”), cleaning, watching soap operas, raising her chickens, goats, and hogs, planting her garden, fishing, and most importantly spending time with her family.
Katie was preceded in death by her loving husband; both parents; three brothers; and one sister.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories two sons, Lee Brown Jr. (Pat) and Terry Brown (Diane); seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one sister, Mae Lee Steele; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Pastor Joyce Easter will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
