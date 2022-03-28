Doris Broom Johnson, 98, of Emerson passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Willis-Knighton Bossier Medical Center in Bossier City, LA.
Doris was born on May 21, 1923, in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Harry Jackson and Ranzie (Sanders) Broom. She was a longtime employee of Shanhouse, Inc. in Magnolia and was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Walkerville. She lived a life of service for her family and to her community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elvie Doyce Johnson; sister, Verda Faye Broom; and son-in-law, Paul Edward Lancaster.
Doris is survived by her two sons, Elvie Doyce Johnson Jr. and wife Martha of Stamps and James Austin Johnson and wife Elaine of Bossier City; one daughter, Charlotte Christine Lancaster of Bossier City; four grandchildren, Scott Johnson of Taos, NM, Paul Johnson of Bossier City, Chris Johnson of Austin, TX, and Chad Johnson of Pipkin, LA; one sister, Bobbye Bailey of Haynesville, LA; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mike Suttle officiating.
Burial will be at the Stewart-Walkerville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Broom, Mark Broom, Keith Bond, Chad Bond, Bryan Bond and Patrick Bailey.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stewart-Walkerville Cemetery,10060 Hwy 19 South, Magnolia, AR 71753.
