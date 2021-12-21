Sammy Edwards, 58, of Lowell, Arkansas passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home.
Sammy was born on October 13, 1963, in Homer, LA and worked in retail. He was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed.
Sammy is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rebecca Edwards of Lowell; son, Jordan Edwards of Taylor; daughters, Tiffany Edwards of Magnolia and Katie Wallace of Bryant; granddaughter, Dovie Rockett of Magnolia, and grandson, Jonas Wallace of Bryant.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 22 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Jake Vandenburg officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Davis, Michael Lorenz, Chris Cook, Gavin Cook, Bennie Lorenz and Connor Mason.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity cancer organization of donor’s choice.
