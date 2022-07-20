Doris E. Johnson, 100, of Magnolia passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at Dudneywood Assisted Living facility in Magnolia.
Mrs. Johnson was born January 20, 1922 in Macedonia to Edwin Franks and Ilie Souter Franks.
Mrs. Johnson was an avid gardener and loved to paint and crochet. But nothing pleased her more than spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Goldmar Hugh Johnson; brothers Delles, Walker Faye, Willie Gene and Prentice; and a sister, Glennie Mae Knight.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth Don Johnson and his wife, Karen, of Jacksonville, FL; and two grandchildren, Ben Johnson and Olivia Johnson.
Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
A private family burial will follow at Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
