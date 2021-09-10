Mrs. Dossie Dell (Reed) Henderson was born on June 20, 1941, to the late Lize and Annie Reed in Haynesville, Louisiana. She departed this life on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Dossie was raised in Magnolia and attended Walker Public School. She married the love of her life, Wilfer Henderson Sr., in November 1958. To this blissful union, seven children were born.
Dossie worked at Walker High School as custodian for many years until she retired.
She united with Mount Zion Baptist Church at an early age and remained a faithful member until her death. Dossie was a member of the choir and an active member inside the church.
Dossie was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfer Henderson Sr.; and one child, Evelyn Jean Stevenson.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories one daughter, Geraldine Henderson; five sons, Wilfer (Gwen) Henderson Jr., Ronald James (Jessica) Henderson, Kenneth Ray (Jaliesha) Henderson, Stephen Ray (Sylvia) Henderson, and Jarvis Jay (Barbara) Henderson; two sisters; three brothers; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Visitation will be until 4 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Dr. W.F. Colen will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
