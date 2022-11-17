Richard Ray “Ricky” Turner, 69, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Ricky was born March 3, 1953 in Hope to the late Alfred Wayne Turner and Ruby LaJuan (Bright) Turner. He retired from Phillips Petroleum where he was a supervisor offshore and then worked for Woodfield Trucking. He loved to read, sing and ride motorcycles.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Mark Wayne Turner and Darryl Kevin Turner.
He is survived by his son, Chad Turner and wife Anee` and their children Trenton Turner and wife Sara and Logan Turner, all of Magnolia; sister, Cheryl Hendricks and husband Billy of Waldo; brother, Bobby Jack Turner of Hope; and a host of nieces, nephews and two special friends, Bill Archer and Jerry Coats.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Ayer's Cemetery in Hope with Bro. Micah Carter officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
