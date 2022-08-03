Gertrude Easter Wafer was born October 12, 1953 in Magnolia, to the late J.D. Easter and Susie Bell Lee Easter.
Gertrude attended McMittress school in Emerson, but later transferred to the Magnolia School District.
She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and united with Mount Israel C.M.E. Church in Emerson, where she faithfully served as a missionary and choir member until her health failed. She was also an Eastern Star of Freehope Lodge Chapter No. 324.
Gertrude was adored by many with her outgoing, outspoken, and playful personality. She loved the outdoors where she would work in her small gardens and found projects to do around the yard with her “one and only Stacee” and had a strong passion to fish until her health declined.
Gertrude was united in holy matrimony to John Ira Wafer, and they shared 48 years together.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Gertrude Lee; three brothers, Willie Easter, Jessie D. Easter, and Eddie Easter Sr.; and two sisters, Janice Daniels, and Vera Bell Daniels.
Gertrude leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband, John Ira Wafer; daughter, Tomeka Wafer (Stacy); son, Lester Hawthorne, all of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Davlin Hawthorne (raised as her own), and Stacee Christopher, both of Magnolia; sister, Rev. Ruby Jones (Earl) of Magnolia; brother, John L. Easter of El Dorado; uncle, Virgil Lee of Star City; two nephews (raised as brothers), Freddie Easter (Flora), and Eddie Easter Jr. (Joyce); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mount Israel C.M.E. Church in Emerson (Atlanta Community), with burial to follow at Mount Israel Cemetery, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. James Story will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
